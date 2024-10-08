HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

GoFarm splashes $80m for Dellapool aggregation

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

LEADING agricultural investment firm GoFarm has snapped up Ferroro’s Dellapool horticultural aggregation in the NSW Riverina region for around $80 million. The sale campaign for the 2,681-hectare development asset was hotly contested, with both national and international parties drawn to the aggregation’s substantial water entitlements, modern infrastructure and agricultural potential. John Harrison, Matt Childs and […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Job of bringing down inflation not finished says RBA
Next Article CRE transactions roar back with a vengeance

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Tide has turned, rents starting to decline
Tide has turned, rents starting to decline
Higher listings keeping a lid on house prices
Higher listings keeping a lid on house prices
Malaysian billionaire sells waterfront home for realistic price
Malaysian billionaire sells waterfront home for realistic price
Rising house prices sees million-dollar suburbs reach an all-time high
Rising house prices sees million-dollar suburbs reach an all-time high
No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA
No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA
View more stories
Tide has turned, rents starting to decline Higher listings keeping a lid on house prices Malaysian billionaire sells waterfront home for realistic price Rising house prices sees million-dollar suburbs reach an all-time high No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA