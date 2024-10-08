GoFarm splashes $80m for Dellapool aggregation

LEADING agricultural investment firm GoFarm has snapped up Ferroro’s Dellapool horticultural aggregation in the NSW Riverina region for around $80 million. The sale campaign for the 2,681-hectare development asset was hotly contested, with both national and international parties drawn to the aggregation’s substantial water entitlements, modern infrastructure and agricultural potential. John Harrison, Matt Childs and […]
