$1bn funding for crisis accommodation for DV victims and youth

THE Housing Australia has released its new $1 billion program to increase the supply of crisis and transitional housing for women, youth and children.

The new National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF) program targets the supply of crisis and transitional housing for women and children experiencing domestic violence and youth experiencing homelessness in Australia.

The program is designed to enable successful applicants to access funds for the construction of new housing or the acquisition of existing buildings into these accommodation types.

Housing Australia is set to engage eligible applicants such as community housing providers (CHPs) before opening expressions of interest.

The release of the program comes after the federal government registered an updated investment mandate for a further $1 billion in funding for the NHIF.

This as the federal government this week also fast-tracked the second round of funding for the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) to deliver up to 5,000 desperately needed new social homes.

The NHIF program’s funds comprise up to $700 million for grants and $300 million for concessional loans to support the delivery of more crisis and transitional accommodation.

“Housing Australia looks forward to actively engaging with the industry to boost safe and secure housing for those facing a crisis or in need of transitional housing options,” said Scott Langford, CEO at Housing Australia.

“We will work closely with the sector to encourage eligible participants to prepare for the upcoming EOI to enable a pathway for more housing options as soon as possible.”

Housing Australia is targeting an early 2025 opening of the EOI and application process for funding under the NHIF Crisis and Transitional Housing program.

Earlier in this month, Housing Australia funded its first temporary accommodation project, partnering with Bridge Housing Limited (BHL) and providing a $5.3 million loan from the Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator to support the acquisition of a boarding house.