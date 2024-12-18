DevelopmentWA new appointments

THE Western Australian government’s development agency DevelopmentWA board has appointed experienced Western Australian planner Ryan Hall and extended the tenure of current member Jo Gaines.

Hall is bringing more than 20 years of experience in development services and time as a town planner to the board of the state government’s central development agency, as well as experience working in the local government sector.

Hall is the director development services at the City of Greater Geraldton and has worked at the Cities of Karratha, Wanneroo, Vincent, Gosnells and Townsville.

On behalf of the Cook Government, I congratulate Mr Hall on his appointment to the DevelopmentWA Board. Mr Hall brings extensive planning and local government experience to the Board and I look forward to working collaboratively, along with the rest of the DevelopmentWA Board,” said John Carey, lands minister.

“I also want to acknowledge current Board member Jo Gaines and congratulate her on her extension with the Board.”

Gaines’ tenure has been extended for a further three years, as two sitting board members step down this year.

The departing members include Jane Bennett who has served since on the board since 2-18 and Simon Reed who has served since 2019.