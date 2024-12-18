HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Far East Orchard checkout of Rendezvous Perth

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page

SINGAPORE-listed Far East Orchard has divested the Rendezvous Hotel Perth Central, as hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Western Australian commercial real estate transactions move ahead. Far East Orchard’s Australian arm and Rendezvous Hotels in May granted an option to the buyers, Chesterfield Property Group, Mountstreet Operations and the land buyer, for the four-star […]

