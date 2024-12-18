HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Star takes a shine to Mackay

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 3 Min Read

STAR Group has doubled down on its sunshine state expansion strategy, acquiring Rydges Mackay Suites and the Mackay Central retail centre. The acquisitions come just a month after completing its $60 million off-market acquisition of the Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel. The Mackay deal was facilitated by CBRE’s Wayne Bunz on behalf of Richard Pegum […]

