Star takes a shine to Mackay

STAR Group has doubled down on its sunshine state expansion strategy, acquiring Rydges Mackay Suites and the Mackay Central retail centre. The acquisitions come just a month after completing its $60 million off-market acquisition of the Rydges Gold Coast Airport Hotel. The Mackay deal was facilitated by CBRE’s Wayne Bunz on behalf of Richard Pegum […]
