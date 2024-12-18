Third.i and Decode tee off

GOLD star-rated Independent Construction Industry Rating Tool (iCIRT) construction company Decode Group has been appointed by Third.i Group to deliver The Merewether Residences at The Merewether Golf Club.

The development a joint venture between ThirdAge, retirement living division of Third.i and The Merewether Golf Club. The resort-style project will comprise 178 apartments and 16 luxury penthouses, across four six-storey buildings, for over 55s retirees and downsizers.

The project will also upgrade The Merewether Golf Club with a new clubhouse, health and wellness space and brand-new sports bar.

The appointment of Decode follows their successful collaboration on Third.i’s Dairy Farmers Towers project in Newcastle.

“Having previously collaborated with Decode Group, we’ve seen firsthand their exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence. With Decode leading construction, we’re confident The Merewether Residences will set a new benchmark in retirement living, offering unparalleled quality, sustainability, and long-term value.” ThirdAge director Luke Berry said.

“Our team looks forward to bringing our expertise in high-quality, sustainable construction to this unique coastal community,” said Sam El Rihani, founder & chairman of Decode Group.