PIF charity golf raises $120k

MORE than 150 industry suppliers and contractors have taken part in a property industry golf day which raised $120,000 for the Property Industry Foundation and mental health charity Mates in Construction.

Villaworld Homes by Avid Property Group hosted its ninth annual Golf Day Classic charity fundraising event at Royal Pines Golf Club, which featured former AFL star and radio host Peter “Spida” Everitt, three-time AFL premiership player Jason Akermanis, and Australian professional boxer Jai Tapu Opetaia.

The funds will go towards the organisations’ shared commitment to raise funds in support of homeless youth, as well as for mental health awareness and suicide prevention within the construction industry.

It takes the all-time total funds raised at the Golf Day Classic to $820,000.

“This annual event is a chance for the construction community to come together and give back to these two groups who do so much for our workforce and beyond, and every year we are so thrilled to see how enthusiastically people come together in support of these causes,” said Avid general manager housing, Peter Wood.

In Queensland, more than 8,600 young people aged 15 to 24 present to homelessness services in one year.