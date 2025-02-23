HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Lowe swoops as Brighton hotel change hands again

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap
4 Min Read

Developer and builder Lowe Living has acquired of one of bayside Melbourne’s most significant development sites, the Brighton Savoy, and has received planning approval for a $140 million apartment project that will deliver the newest ultra-luxe residences to the blue-ribbon suburb. Lowe Living’s acquisition comes less than two years after Robert Brij’s Primeland entered into […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

