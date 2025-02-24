Cabot boosts presence in Australia

Boston-based global investor and developer Cabot Properties has appointed Dominic Ambriano as director and head of asset management in Australia.

Ambriano brings 20 years’ experience in industrial and logistics real estate sector. Prior to joining Cabot, he managed more than $8 billion of industrial real estate in Australia and most recently served as investment manager, logistics at Lendlease.

Prior to that, he held various management roles with Logos Property and AMP Capital Real Estate.

Based in Sydney, Ambriano will oversee the firm’s expanding Australian portfolio and develop its strategy in the region.

“Dominic’s expansive track record in real estate investment and asset management makes him an ideal choice to advance Cabot’s strategic growth in Australia,” said Sally Box, managing director and head of Asia Pacific for Cabot Properties.

“His deep knowledge of the Australian logistics market, coupled with his expertise in capital management and sustainable asset repositioning, will bolster our team’s ability to execute on our investment strategy and continue to scale our platform in one of the APAC region’s key logistics markets.” Box said.