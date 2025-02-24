Goldfields starts on Chatswood tower

Developer Goldfields appointed Ultra Building Co to deliver its luxury mixed-use development, The Bryson, in Chatswood.

“We have been impressed by ULTRA Building Co and the quality of their work, most recently completing the Balmoral Collection (Mosman), 1788 Double Bay (Double Bay) and Akoya (North Sydney),” said Goldfields CEO Lachlan Thompson.

“The ULTRA team has extensive experience across the residential and commercial sectors. We have been working collaboratively with the project team to ensure this project gets off the ground without compromise. Partnering with such a high-calibre builder, and one with a 4-star iCIRT accreditation to bring our vision for The Bryson to fruition, is something we are very proud of,” he added.

Adrian Sicari, managing director of Ultra Building Co, said the Bryson development will supercharge the Chatswood CBD by bolstering economic activity, job creation, and retail and commercial space in this increasingly significant activity centre.