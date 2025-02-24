New Wollert shopping precinct underway

Developer and builder Oreana has started construction on $45 million Linfield Place, a new convenience based shopping hub in Wollert.

Strategically located on the corner of Epping Road and Baltrum Drive, 20kms from the Melbourne CBD, Linfield Place will deliver approximately 3,500 sqm of lettable space.

The development has also secured 7-Eleven, Oporto, Aspire Early Learning & Kindergarten, Snap Fitness and liquor store Bottle Mart for the hub.

Leasing agents Neim and Burgess Rawson are handling the leasing.

Oreana managing director Tony Sass said Linfield Place will become a convenience hub for the Wollert community, co-located close to medical and education facilities, local parkland, business and transport links.

“It continues to build Oreana’s track record in developing and delivering essential amenity to improve the day-to-day lives of residents in our cities’ growth areas, and creating investments that deliver long-term results.

“Neighbourhood shopping centres have proven to be a resilient asset class, valued by investors for their convenience and a desire by residents to shop local,” said Sass.