Peden joins CBRE capital markets

CBRE’s capital markets office team in Melbourne has scored a recruitment coup with the appointment of Nick Peden as senior director.

Peden brings 20 years’ experience and joins from JLL, where he was director of capital markets and prior to that, he was a director with Savills.

In his new role, Peden will focus on the CBD, city fringe and metro office markets.

“Nick brings nearly 20 years of industry experience, with the poise and drive needed to make an impact in the middle markets space,” CBRE’s Victorian capital markets office leader Kiran Pillai said.

Peden has transacted more than $6 billion in sales over the two decades.

“The opportunity to work with best-in-class operators and build on the team’s success, leveraging market growth opportunities while helping to drive innovation and excellence across the Melbourne market, made it an easy decision to join CBRE.” Peden concluded.