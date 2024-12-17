COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
HOMELESSNESS is climbing the income ladder as housing affordability reaches its worst levels on record, with soaring prices and rents the driving factor behind a 22% surge in...
This year’s Australian Homelessness Monitor revealed that persons newly assisted by agencies and having recently slept rough increased from a monthly average of 3,808 to...
High mortgage rates and soaring prices has made housing affordability increasingly difficulty, as Australians work overtime, take on second jobs, and...
Rental affordability stress has deepened to such a degree that more people are being forced into situations of severe instability and rough sleeping,” Professor of...
The biggest driver of homelessness is actually people not being able to afford somewhere to live. And that’s not a huge surprise because we know that there are 640,000...
They’re people who are in paid work. There is no reason why people who are holding down jobs should not be able to afford a place to live without having to turn to homelessness services...
Chronic capacity constraints
The report noted that while homelessness services have seen continuing increases in typical monthly caseloads – up by 12% since FY20 – their ability to accept new referrals has been...
More than three-quarters of homelessness services (76%) reported finding it “much harder” to find suitable housing for clients in mid-2024 compared with 12 months earlier...
Funding for homelessness services has failed to rise to meet demand and the whole system is buckling under the pressure. Governments need to take immediate action and deliver...
The report also found that despite the growing demand for housing, social housing allocation in NSW have only remained relatively stable at around 9,000 lets per year...
Allowing for public housing demolitions such as the 44 towers around Melbourne and sales, the net addition to national social housing stock during the 2020s may...
Community housing provider organisation PowerHousing Australia has unveiled the ambitious target of making one in every 10 homes social or affordable within 20 years.
Commercial building repurposed for rough sleepers
Release of the report came on the same day of the official opening Make Room on Little Bourke Street, a six-storey former commercial building in...
The $24.9 million redevelopment has been delivered in partnership with Victoria’s Allan government, City of Melbourne, Unison Housing and philanthropic donors with...
This new project is not just giving people a safe and connected place to call home, it’s providing the wrap-around services to address many of the root causes of homelessness.
