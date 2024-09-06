Albanese govt caps international student numbers in 2025

SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
INTERNATIONAL student enrolments will be capped at 270,000 in 2025 by the Albanese government, meeting mixed reactions from impacted industries...
The government will set a National Planning Level (NPL) for new international student commencements for calendar year 2025, to be divided across higher education and...
The 270,000 cap will see the number of new international student commencements brought back to pre-pandemic levels...
Publicly funded universities will be allocated 145,000 new international student commencements in 2025, a number around 2023 levels. With Individual limits will be outlined in...
New VET international student commencements in 2025 will be capped at around 95,000, with providers with a higher ratio of international students to be given...
Most impacted will be other universities and for non-university higher education providers who will see new international student commencements in 2025...
The Property Council of Australia’s Student Accommodation Council has welcomed the cap, as a “sustainable number”, unsurprisingly due to...
Minister Clare has recognised that to grow the amount of student accommodation in Australia we need to see the higher education sector partner with...
The Australian Government’s ambition to build more PBSA will only work if its state colleagues work with the sector to turbo-charge supply. The quickest way to do this by...
The PBSA sector is reliant on a strong, sustainable pipeline of international students to underpin the viability of future projects. International students make up 74 per cent of...
Every dollar from overseas students is reinvested back into Australia’s universities. Having fewer students here will only widen the funding gap at a time universities need...
This month, Canadian giant Brookfield upped its stake in the the Australian PBSA market, acquiring a 50% share in a student accommodation operating platform...
The acquisition builds on the joint venture Brookfield and Citiplan formed in December 2021 when the purchased a PBSA development site across from...
While in June, Scape struck a deal with RMIT Training to see the RMIT University-owned company lease Scape’s 10,000sqm Melbourne city building...
