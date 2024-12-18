Albanese pledges $1bn to build 160 new childcare centres

SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
AHEAD of next year’s federal election, the Albanese government is promising a $1 billion fund to address the country’s childcare deserts, which nearly a quarter of...
The commonwealth government has also committed to ditching the childcare subsidy activity test, replacing it with guaranteed accessed to at least three days of subsidised childcare a...
Abolishing the activity test is in line with the recommendations made by the productivity commission, with the current system only helping families where parents are working...
The new scheme would enable access to at least 30 hours a week of childcare, while the current system is based on the amount and type of work parents are completing...
According to the government’s modelling this would positively impact around benefit about Australian 66,700 families, including 19,500 that earn less than $50,000 and 13,800 earning...
Though around 6,700 more affluent families (those earning more than $300,000 per annum) would also benefit from the activity test being scrapped...
The move has been supported by the Minderoo Foundation’s Thrive by Five’s campaign, particularly for the impact the fund will have on the 680,000 Australians who live in...
This is what rural and outer-suburban communities have been crying out for. Not having access to childcare and early learning affects everyone, because parents can’t get back to...
Communities will now be looking to the Opposition to match this policy, and we hope the Nationals in particular will take a lead on this because they know how important this is to...
The fund will also look into co-location childcare centres at existing school sites, which is already popular at many private schools across the country...
Co-locating early learning with primary school is something we have long been advocating because of the convenience and continuity it provides to parents and children. It also creates a...
