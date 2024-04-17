APJ’s Talking Property with Justin Pearce and Greg Pearce

APJ’s Nelson Yap talks to Justin Pearce, State Director of WA at MaxCap Group and Greg Pearce, Founder and Managing Director of Windsor Knight, about the Western Australia property market.

- An overview of the current state of the market.  - The key factors driving the WA market, construction costs and feasibility.

- Costs and labour shortages are not the only challenges, the industry is being impacted by choice of building contractors and the difficulties in finding a stable building partner.

- Where does Windsor Knight see opportunities and challenges, the process to get a development off the ground and what can other developers learn.

- As a financier, how is MaxCap working with partners to provide flexibility to make transactions work.

