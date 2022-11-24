Australia’s most affordable inner suburb for under $1m

Unsurprisingly, Sydney’s most affordable options for homes are well above the million dollar mark, with Campsie the cheapest at $1,350,000, followed by Arncliffe at $1,472,000. Both sit 10km out from the CBD and have seen not insignificant price increases over the last year, with Campsie median prices lifting by 9.6% and Arncliffe 9.0%. St Peters in the next most affordable at $1,567,500, though the suburb sits closer in at 6km from the CBD and has seen a more moderated annual increase at 2.8%. Units in Sydney luckily provide a far more affordable option for buyers, with Canterbury sitting 10km out from the CBD and seeing an annual price decline of 2.3% to $650,000. At a 9km distance, Hillsdale has seen a 3.6% annual decline for a median price of $660,000, while at 7km out, Eastlakes has seen a 10.6% increase to a median of $696,500.