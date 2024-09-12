Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth move ahead

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE changing hierarchy of housing values across Australia’s capital cities – which has seen Melbourne fall from second to sixth, and Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth leap ahead...
In CoreLogic’s latest Pulse, research director Tim Lawless said at the onset of COVID in March 2020, Sydney had the highest median dwelling value, followed by Melbourne...
In August 2024, Melbourne’s median dwelling value of $776,000 is ranked sixth, ahead of only Darwin ($504,000) and Hobart ($655,000)...
Meanwhile, the gap between Sydney’s median of $1.18 million and that of the mid-sized capitals has narrowed substantially. Sydney is still 35% higher than Brisbane, but...
The past five years has seen national dwelling values rise by 47.9%, but with extreme diversity from city to city. Perth has led the pace of gains with a 76.4% rise in values since August 2019...
The past 12 months has seen a continuation in this diversity of housing conditions, with the 25.6 percentage point range in annual growth rates across the capital cities now the...
Lawless said marked differences in net interstate migration trends were the result of strict, extended social distancing restrictions the led to a “push” factor from Melbourne, while...
South Australia and Western Australia saw net interstate migration trends move into positive territory through the pandemic for the first time in a number of years. Internal migration...
The median dwelling value measures the 50th percentile valuation estimate of all houses and units combined. When measuring median house and unit value separately, Melbourne is...
The difference comes back to the composition of dwellings and the fact that Melbourne has densified more substantially and rapidly than the mid-sized capitals. In August...
Because unit values are typically lower than house values, the higher portion of multi-unit dwellings in Melbourne weighs the median dwelling value down relative to cities with...
Comparatively, over the past 15 years, the composition of Perth dwellings moved from 13% within the multi-unit sector to 16%. Similarly, Adelaide moved from 14% to 16%...
Hobart, where 18% of dwellings fall within the multi-unit sector, and Darwin (36% multi-unit) have a larger portion of medium- to high-density dwellings than Perth and Adelaide...
Annual dwelling completions data shows this trend perpetuating. Multi-unit sector across housing in Western Australia and South Australia comprised just 9.5% and 14.5%...
______________________________