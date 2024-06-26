Build-to-rent bill doesn’t live up to govt’s goals

GENERAL NEWS
THE Property Council of Australia has praised a new bill for recognising the role of build-to-rent (BTR) housing in Australia, but warned it does not create a level pathway to...
The Albanese government’s target of 150,000 homes over the next 10 years has been modelled as a possibility by EY. The BTR sector down under has been slow to catch up to...
Property Council of Australia Chief Executive Mike Zorbas said the detail of the Treasury Laws Amendment (Responsible Buy Now Pay Later and Other Measures) Bill...
“Right now, we have some of Australia’s best companies seeking investment partners to create a watershed new housing option. And yet it is easier to invest in every other kind of...
The Albanese government has been receiving feedback on its Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2024: Build-to-rent developments, which aims to encourage offshore institutional investment in...
ThResearch from Knight Frank shows the BTR sector would see 55,000 dedicated units completed by 2030 on current projections...
“This is an historic opportunity for the parliament to create 150,000 new homes and better housing choice for all Australians, in our joint ambition to hit the nation’s welcome...
Zorbas said the requirement for a proportion of affordable tenancies to be provided duplicates many already imposed by state and territory governments, and in some cases...
“The Property Council supports the provision of affordable housing in a way that protects project feasibility and advocates a differentiated 10% withholding tax rate to...
A federal government review of National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation in 2021 estimated the investment required to meet the shortfall in public, social and...
In its submission to the federal government, Housing All Australians (HAA), a national private sector “for purpose” organisation and registered charity, whose co-founder and director is...
HAA said its Progressive Residential Affordability Development Solution (PRADS) affordable housing register – an evolution of its existing PRADS affordable housing model, and...
“If the federal government wants to maximise the delivery of affordable housing in locations where the key/essential workers are needed, then every opportunity to...
“This will ensure that affordable housing will be delivered in every BTR project. We must use every opportunity, even if the outcome results in less than 10% affordable housing.”
