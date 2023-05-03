Build-to-rent set to soar after govt halves withholding tax rate

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

INDUSTRY groups have welcomed the Labor government’s plans to introduce tax breaks for build-to-rent developers, which could turbo-charge the...

Read more

After years of industry pressure, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced after National Cabinet on Friday that Labor will...

Read more

A recent study by EY, commissioned by the Property Council, showed levelling the withholding tax rate, in line with investment in...

Read more

Labor will also increase the depreciation rate from 2.5% to 4% per year for eligible new build-to-rent projects where construction commences...

Read more

MIT on build-to-rent has been seen as a major obstacle in trying to attract institutional funds needed to develop projects.

Read more

“This is a landmark decision by government that will be critical to unlocking the at-scale housing supply Australia needs to combat our...

Read more

Property Council chief executive Mike Zorbas said the move will “breathe life into this vital asset class, unlocking desperately needed supply through a...

Read more

“Build-to-rent housing, like purpose-built student accommodation and retirement living, is a positive part of the national housing equation and...

Read more

Australia is suffering under the strain of a national rental crisis. Housing vacancy rates across Australia’s capital cities are at a...

Read more

“Measures to make the housing industry a more attractive place to invest is welcome at a time when communities are crying out for more supply,”

Read more

“We are seeing rental inflation accelerate to its fastest pace since 2012 brought on by shortages in land supply and exacerbated by rising interest rates.

Read more

“For many builders and developers, initiating large-scale home building projects in the current environment is...

Read more

According to Savills, around 40,000 apartments are either completed or in the build-to-rent pipeline. The number of institutional funds targeting...

Read more

Mirvac has led the charge locally among institutional players, whilst major investments from foreign players have come from...

Read more

In its quarterly update, Mirvac said it is establishing a new build-to-rent rent venture with two “aligned long-term capital partners”.

Read more

Build-to-rent is now 6% of Mirvac’s investment portfolio and it has a $700 million of assets under construction.

Read more

Albanese also announced the government would support an additional $2 billion for more social and affordable rental housing in next month’s budget,...

Read more

Meanwhile, limits on rent both the size and frequency of rent increases could be part of a national strategy to strengthen renters’ rights.

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Our Website

Related stories

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us: