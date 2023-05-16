Childcare budget measures don’t go far enough

GENERAL NEWS
THE federal government’s budget is boosting investment into early childhood education, supporting families and workforce, however it does not go far enough.
The 2023-24 Budget will see the government cut the cost of childcare for around 1.2 million families, enabling kids to reap the...
The government will also pour $72.4 million into supporting early childhood educators, in an effort to increase both recruitment and...
The investment will be used to build and support skills for early childhood workforce, enabling educators to undertake...
While also providing financial assistance to educators and teachers to enable the completion of the required practical component of...
$34.4 million will be utilised for professional development, with $37.9 million used to provide financial assistance during the...
As outlined in the October Budget, there will be a $4.6 billion increase to Child Care Subsidyrates from July this year.
While July will also see Parental Leave Pay and Dad and Partner Pay combine into a single 20-week payment.
With the new family income test of $350,000 per annum to enable nearly 3,000 additional parents become eligible for...
This budget is also supporting greater wage equality through measures such as providing $11.3 billion to support a wage increase...
While Minderoo Foundation’s Thrive by Five welcomed these steps towards universal early learning, the initiative stressed...
“The success of the childcare subsidy increase will rest on addressing the current workforce crisis in the early childhood education sector...
Though the government has invested in the early childhood education workforce in this budget, a wider package of reforms...
“Thrive by Five will continue calling for the urgent abolition of the Child Care Subsidy activity test and for the restoration of funding for...
