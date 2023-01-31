China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

WITH less than a 1% vacancy rate, Australia’s overheated rental and student accommodation markets will need to accommodate up to...

An announcement from the Chinese Ministry for Education, which said that “Diplomas and degree certificates awarded in the spring semester of 2023...

The international student sector was worth $40 billion to Australia in 2019 – it was the country’s biggest service export...

The exodus was a major driver of the emptying of CBDs throughout the COVID period, alongside stay-at-home orders that...

While the return of Chinese students will be a welcome move for many of the CBD businesses who had to contend with a loss of...

Furthermore it is expected to put more pressure on the private rental property market with the national vacancy rate across Australia at just 1%...

Meanwhile, a report released late last year by the Student Accommodation Council – an arm of the Property Council of Australia...

“With students scrambling to return earlier than expected, we will see student accommodation full in...

Torie Brown,  Executive director of the Student  Accommodation Council

Savills data shows the supply pipeline for purpose-built student accommodation beds is muted for the next two years...

Savills’ prediction of international students returning to the pre-covid peak has accelerated by the Chinese government’s decision.

Beijing’s decision is also expected to boost capital markets demand for new student accommodation projects, which Conal Newland...

“Governments at all levels need to prioritise the development of new student accommodation because it provides appropriate housing exclusively for...

Universities Australia chief executive, Catriona Jackson, said China’s decision “will encourage students to return to Australia which is a good thing”.

“Happening so close to the new academic year, there are obvious logistical issues that need to be worked through to...

“Education is our largest services export and generated more than $40 billion in 2019 while boosting Australia’s social...

