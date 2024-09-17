Construction costs stable but uncertainties could disrupt market

RESEARCH
WHILE most construction material prices remain solid, economic stressors from both China and the US, plus upheaval at home with the government’s intervention with the...
According to Altus Group’s Construction Material Price Outlook for Q2 2024, material prices have remained somewhat stable, though notably copper prices are up and steel prices have...
Copper pipe prices were up 5.65% for the quarter and 8.65% for the year-to-date, with prices expected to continue growing in the near term...
While structural steel prices saw a drop of 1.32% for the quarter and 5.73% in 2024, with expectations of prices holding flat for some time, as demand softens on a global level and...
The Chinese property sector takes a share of around 30% of the country’s steel, utilising 296 million tonnes of the material in 2019 but halving in 2023...
Concrete prices were up 1.12% for the quarter and 4.71% in the year so far, with the minor increase largely due to growing energy prices over the quarter. Concrete is forecast to...
Concrete prices were up 1.12% for the quarter and 4.71% in the year so far, with the minor increase largely due to growing energy prices over the quarter. Concrete is forecast to...
Brick prices were also up over the quarter by 1.45% and 8.70% in the year to date, thanks to elevated demand and again from increased energy costs...
After the federal government placed the CFMEU into administration, construction prices may be further at risk, with pay rises for labourers a likely outcome from...
Nationally, chronically low levels of housing approvals will only be addressed with government incentives or intervention. Once they start to flow, we anticipate a surge in...
Notably, the largest cost pressures are outside Australia’s control. Ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties in China and the United States are likely to be the major factors...
______________________________