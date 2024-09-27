Cost-of-living dampen festive season

RESEARCH
AUSTRALIANS are planning to slash their spending by almost 20% this holiday season, with the cost-of-living crisis forcing retailers to scramble and find ways to offer more value...
Deloitte’s latest annual Retail Holiday Report found that just 51% of retailers expect sales growth – down from 57% in 2023 and 67% in 2022...
However, 41% of retailers now anticipate an improvement in consumer confidence over the next 12 months, up from just 10% in 2023...
Retailers have had to deal with real retail turnover per capita not growing since mid-2022, and consumers are planning to spend nearly 19% less on average this year...
The last 12 months have brought little joy for our retailers, as inflation, interest rate rises and weak demand have weighed on economic growth,” Deloitte consumer products and...
Cost of living pressures and the associated belt tightening are driving consumer spending intentions and actions, and this is set to continue into the 2024 holiday retail season...
For the first time, Deloitte surveyed 1,000 consumers as part of the report research. Of those, 76% are cutting back on spending overall, but 67% are still looking to make...
Deloitte retail, wholesale and distribution partner, Damien Cork, said that as a result, “discounting wars will intensify as retailers understand consumers won’t pay full price, and...
Retailers are adapting by lowering prices, as well as focusing on affordable and value-driven products, creating better in-store experiences, and embracing innovation to...
The growing influence of US trends on Australian sales campaigns has seen the November flash sales events of Click Frenzy, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all become...
Meanwhile, consumers are continuing to flock to in-store experiences. Social and search constitute the first step of 58% of customer journeys, but sales transactions through online...
Sharpley said that following Christmas and into the new year, the road ahead for Australia’s retail industry “may be challenging, and household budgets will...
That bodes well for retail landlords. The retail sector is expected to lead the recovery in property values, according to Cushman & Wakefield, after...
The firm is forecasting a 16% upward repricing from the end of 2024 and 2030. Investment volumes in the June quarter totalled $1.4 billion, and are expected to grow to...
______________________________