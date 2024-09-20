Developers becoming builders to get own projects built

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE Gold Coast’s apartment market will continue to experience an undersupply unless companies embrace the developer-builder model in greater numbers, while the state and...
Around 1,000 apartments were launched on the glitter strip in FY2024 with an additional 1,100 apartments commencing construction, according to...
It’s been happening a lot in Sydney for the last cycle or more – a big developer has a building arm and they can control costs and product and brand and keep everything in-house...
The developer-building model is the type of model that can work very well and some developers are starting to do that in the Gold Coast out of sheer necessity, otherwise they’re not...
Rightsizers driving southern Gold Coast market
This cycle has seen the emergence of the apartment market in the southern portion of the Gold Coast, with higher end smaller scale downsizer projects...
Downsizers and, baby boomers on the Gold Coast, are often rightsizers, looking to the right size, age and place. They’ve got money that they’ve made from their detached dwellings...
Baby boomers and downsizers typically have a large house. They’ll sell the house. They’ll go into a smaller apartment. What we’re finding is there’s actually a lot of buyers...
There’s the rightsizers in the market that are actually upgrading space, and that’s the really higher, luxury-end project that are full-floor apartments, four or five levels or so...
People on the Gold Coast are going, well, I want something that’s more functional and maintainable for me, but I don’t want to necessarily lose all the space. And so they lose some space in...
Labour shortage risk
Temlett said that much like Brisbane’s apartment market, there is going to be the major risk leading up to the Olympics of competition for both labour and materials.
Definitely what the Queensland government should do is what the Western Australian government is doing with its visa subsidy program and actually getting skilled workers...
Similar to Brisbane, the state government can’t underestimate all that infrastructure coming in and the pressure it’s going to put on the building industry. The building industry needs to...
Australia as a whole needs an additional 83,000 tradies to meet the National Housing Accord target of delivering 1.2 million homes over the next five years...
Data from the National Centre for Vocational Education and Research showed building and construction apprenticeship numbers have plummeted by a further 22% year-on-year...
May’s federal budget included a $91 million investment to increase the building and construction workforce numbers.
