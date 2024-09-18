Higher for longer rates may push homeowners to sell

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
SOME Australians may have to sell their homes, Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock has warned, as the nation grapples with sticky inflation high interest rates...
The RBA estimates that around 5% of owner-occupiers with variable-rate loans are in a “particularly challenging situation”, Bullock said in an address to the...
Although this group is fairly small overall, those in it have had to make quite painful adjustments to avoid falling behind on their mortgage repayments...
This includes things like cutting back on their spending to the more essential items, trading down to lower quality goods and services, dipping into their savings or working extra hours...
The RBA board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.35%, determined do bring inflation further to some way above the midpoint of its 2% to 3% target range...
In its central August forecast, the RBA forecast underlying inflation to be back in the target range by the end of next year, and to approach the midpoint in 2026...
Elevated inflation, high interest rates and surging rents have sparked a cost-of-living crisis, and has put the brakes on the economy. This week’s GDP figures showed annual growth of...
Finder’s latest Consumer Sentiment Tracker has recorded the highest level of mortgage stress since it first began tracking in early 2019. More than 2 in 5 (42%) homeowners struggled to...
Owner occupiers are, on average, taking out larger loans than ever before despite the fact the cash rate is sitting at a 12-year-high. The average owner occupier mortgage is now...
A report by Great Southern Bank has found 67% of homeowners have started or are considering a side hustle, hobby business or a second job to help with their home loan repayments...
Should inflation remain high for longer than the RBA is forecasting, the share of borrowers most at risk of being unable to service their debts would increase a little further...
Bullock highlighted that on the housing side this reflected both construction cost growth and strong increases in rents. Advertised rents are high due to pressure from a rebound in...
Rents on new leases take time to impact overall CPI rents because only a small share of the stock of rental properties update leases in a given month and so CPI rents inflation is...
New dwelling inflation has declined from its earlier peak as materials costs have eased, but it remains elevated, while there is still a large pipeline of work and ongoing labour shortages for...
