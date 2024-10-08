Higher listings keeping a lid on house prices

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
FRESHLY-advertised housing stock levels are their highest in three years, giving buyers more choice and together with existing affordability constraints are putting the brakes on house price...
CoreLogic’s latest Home Value Index showed dwelling values increased a modest 0.4% in the first month of spring, broadly in line with the monthly change in...
The national rise over the September quarter of 1.0% is the lowest rise over a rolling three-month period since March 2023, when the market was moving through the early phases of...
Demonstrating the diversity of housing conditions, four capital cities recorded a fall in dwelling values through the September quarter, led by Melbourne where values were down...
Sydney home values continued to rise, however the 0.5% increase through the September quarter was the lowest growth result since the three months ending February 2023...
The slowdown in the pace of growth comes as home owners increasingly look to sell. The flow of new listings coming onto the market was tracking 3.2% higher than a year ago nationally to...
The rise in real estate inventory is a seasonal trend, with spring and early summer one of the busiest periods of the year for selling. However, the flow of freshly advertised housing stock...
PropTrack’s Home Price Index, also just released, told a similar tale. Adelaide (up by 0.53%), Perth (by 0.24%), and Brisbane (by 0.20%) recorded the strongest growth in September, while...
The pace of growth has been fastest in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane for much of the past two years, and this trend persisted in September with the cities seeing annual growth of...
Market slowdown
Lawless told Australian Property Journal that the normal seasonal patterns of higher stock levels will be evident in the coming months, “and that will probably help to take some...
Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane will continue to lose some speed of growth, although these markets are a long way from moving into any sort of a downturn given advertised supply levels...
It’s become a very unaffordable market relative to local incomes. Even though listings are extraordinarily tight, it’s hard to see the market continuing to rise as quickly as...
Consensus seems to be probably around February next year we’ll start to see the first rate cut. But I don’t think that’s really going to be the catalyst for a new cycle of growth...
Creagh said, “Though prices are rising, sustained high interest rates, cost of living pressures, weak consumer sentiment and affordability constraints are weighing. Buyers now have more...
