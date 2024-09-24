Home loan arrears continue to climb, according to APRA

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
THE value of home loans in arrears rose for the seventh consecutive quarter, hitting $14.88 billion after rising 66.3% since before the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate...
According to the latest Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) Quarterly ADI Property Exposure statistics data for the June quarter, the value of home loans in...
While this is only a marginal increase on the March quarter, the current value is up $5.93 billion on March 2022 figures...
It currently sits at 0.66% of all credit outstanding, which is still below the average in the year before COVID, at 0.73%...
Meanwhile the value of mortgages in arrears by 90 days or more is now at $23.37 billion, with this category representing 1.03% of all mortgages after seeing...
After more than two years of soaring mortgage rates, many borrowers’ budgets have been stretched to the very last dollar, while others have gone firmly into the negative...
What’s astounding is that at 1.03 per cent of all mortgages, the value of non-performing loans is not double or triple this figure after 4.25 percentage points of cash rate rises...
Owner-occupiers are more likely to fall into arrears than investors because they have fewer levers to pull to get relief. They don’t have tenants to ask for more rent and the prospect of...
Money in offset accounts has fell by $6.14 billion or 2.3% to $265.58 billion, which is still $37.53 billion above March 2022 levels...
Australians might have raided their offset accounts in the June quarter, however, we expect the total amount in offset accounts will bounce back in the September quarter...
While millions of people have their backs up against the wall financially, many borrowers will put savings from the stage three tax cuts, the electricity bill relief program and...
The value of interest-only loans was up by $3.0 billion, though as a share of all term loans outstanding it sits at just 10.8%...
Despite record high levels of savings in the bank, some families are dipping into their offset stash to keep up with rising cost of living pressures...
