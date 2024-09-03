Homelessness is a Housing Problem

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Read more

OPINION: THE surge in homelessness exposes a deepening crisis. Each day, more people and families are left without a home, highlighting an urgent need for...

Read more

Homelessness Australia reports that in 2022–23, homelessness services had to turn away nearly 295 people per day – approximately 108,000 unassisted requests over...

Read more

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that the single largest cohort among these were women aged 25-34 (12.2 per cent) followed by women aged 35-44 years...

Read more

Dr. Gregg Colburn and data scientist Clayton Page Aldern, in their book “Homelessness Is a Housing Problem”, debunked conventional beliefs about the causes of homelessness...

Read more

They discovered a counterintuitive truth: areas with higher poverty rates can have lower rates of homelessness. For example, Detroit has far higher poverty rates than...

Read more

We have a gross undersupply of housing at all levels, but certainly of affordable housing. Failure to address that gap will, I think, guarantee that we will continue to struggle with...

Read more

In Australia, the rising cost and dwindling availability of housing are driving the homelessness crisis across our cities and regions. Soaring living costs, fears of inadequate...

Read more

Homelessness Australia’s 2024-25 Pre-Budget Submission highlights that the inability to keep up with rent is the fastest-growing cause of homelessness. Australia’s record low...

Read more

Australia’s decades of under-investment in social and affordable housing are glaringly evident. According to Right Lane Consulting’s report, “Housing Matters: Unlocking the...

Read more

The waiting list for social housing across Australia now exceeds 224,000 households, with around 106,000 of these in urgent need. As the crisis persists, the waitlist grows...

Read more

The Albanese Government is working with state and territory governments to develop a National Housing and Homelessness Plan—a ten-year strategy to tackle the country’s housing...

Read more

As we approach a crucial Federal election, where housing will be a central issue, it’s deeply disappointing that the three main parties — Labor, Coalition, and Greens — are...

Read more

At the same time, we can’t rely solely on the government to address this crisis. This is a collective challenge that demands action from government, the for-purpose and...

Read more

Social and affordable housing is critical social infrastructure just like schools and hospitals. We need a comprehensive strategy to tackle housing affordability and supply...

Related stories

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us:

Subscribe to our newsletter