OPINION: THE surge in homelessness exposes a deepening crisis. Each day, more people and families are left without a home, highlighting an urgent need for...
Homelessness Australia reports that in 2022–23, homelessness services had to turn away nearly 295 people per day – approximately 108,000 unassisted requests over...
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that the single largest cohort among these were women aged 25-34 (12.2 per cent) followed by women aged 35-44 years...
Dr. Gregg Colburn and data scientist Clayton Page Aldern, in their book “Homelessness Is a Housing Problem”, debunked conventional beliefs about the causes of homelessness...
They discovered a counterintuitive truth: areas with higher poverty rates can have lower rates of homelessness. For example, Detroit has far higher poverty rates than...
We have a gross undersupply of housing at all levels, but certainly of affordable housing. Failure to address that gap will, I think, guarantee that we will continue to struggle with...
In Australia, the rising cost and dwindling availability of housing are driving the homelessness crisis across our cities and regions. Soaring living costs, fears of inadequate...
Homelessness Australia’s 2024-25 Pre-Budget Submission highlights that the inability to keep up with rent is the fastest-growing cause of homelessness. Australia’s record low...
Australia’s decades of under-investment in social and affordable housing are glaringly evident. According to Right Lane Consulting’s report, “Housing Matters: Unlocking the...
The waiting list for social housing across Australia now exceeds 224,000 households, with around 106,000 of these in urgent need. As the crisis persists, the waitlist grows...
The Albanese Government is working with state and territory governments to develop a National Housing and Homelessness Plan—a ten-year strategy to tackle the country’s housing...
As we approach a crucial Federal election, where housing will be a central issue, it’s deeply disappointing that the three main parties — Labor, Coalition, and Greens — are...
At the same time, we can’t rely solely on the government to address this crisis. This is a collective challenge that demands action from government, the for-purpose and...
Social and affordable housing is critical social infrastructure just like schools and hospitals. We need a comprehensive strategy to tackle housing affordability and supply...
