Housing crisis for First Nations people worsening

One in eight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander households across Australia are facing unmet housing needs, and there is an urgent need for community designed and...
Australia will need an additional 3,600 new dwellings per year to meet the housing needs of low-income Indigenous households, according to a new AHURI research report...
The research revealed 45,700 low-income Indigenous households had unmet housing needs in 2021, representing 13% of all Indigenous households – almost double the rate for all...
Most of the unmet need stems from First Nations households living in unaffordable rental housing (81%), while 14% results from severe overcrowding, mostly in social housing, and...
It’s something we’ve long had anecdotal evidence for and long suspected, which is that Indigenous households have significantly worse housing conditions than...
The report said regions with large numbers of Indigenous households, such as regional Queensland, Sydney, Brisbane and regional NSW, will continue to have the highest unmet need...
Relying on private rental creates rental stress. The private rental sector is too expensive for Indigenous households earning very low incomes. Nearly 80% of...
The report said the government’s Closing the Gap initiative gives governments clear directions for shared decision-making and increased Indigenous control, however...
Fotheringam said more partnerships were required between First Nations organisations and the private housing industry, educational institutions and...
Fotheringham noted that a major challenge has been that the Aboriginal community controlled housing sector “effectively operates as a subset” of the community housing system...
So we do have a regulatory system, but some of the settings of that system have not been particularly well aligned with the needs of Aboriginal-controlled housing organisations or...
According to the report, the Indigenous housing sector on its own has limited capacity to fund additional housing because of its small scale, low rental revenue and a lack of...
