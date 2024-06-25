Industrial transactions rebound in Q2

RESEARCH
INVESTMENT liquidity is making its way back to the Australian industrial property market, as vacancies return to early 2021 levels...
According to Knight Frank’s latest Australian Industrial Review for Q1 2024, vacancy levels have bounced back from extreme lows while the asset type still remains the most in...
“Over Q1 422,000 sqm of supply was completed, and supply for 2024 appears on track to reach 2.9 million square metres, exceeding the record level of 2023, at 2.6 million,”...
Melbourne led the eastern capitals with a 454,513 sqm boost in vacancy, followed by Brisbane with 153,906sqm and Sydney with 151,703sqm...
Over the quarter, leasing take-up was largely stable in Brisbane, increasing by 6.2%, while in Melbourne there was a 43% decline and in Sydney it dropped by 60%...
“Annual take-up across the East Coast was 2.8 million sqm to the end of Q1, still 24% above the 10-year average but a slowdown compared to the recent past reflecting a scaling back of...
“While significant capital is entering Australia for the living sector, much of this is for development, with few stabilised living sector assets available. This will continue to funnel funds...
“While investment volumes in Australia’s industrial market were low in Q1 at $1.05 billion, with Sydney noticeably quiet as stubborn inflation continues to impact sentiment on...
This supports the forecasted lift in liquidity and stability in yields, while boosting confidence that institutional funds are returning to the industrial market...
Rents were stable in Brisbane and Sydney over the first quarter, while Melbourne recorded 5%-plus growth over three precincts resulting in Melbourne hitting its greatest annual growth rate...
Annual growth in Adelaide was at 8.9%, followed by Sydney at 7.7%, Brisbane at 6.2% and Perth at 4.7%.
______________________________