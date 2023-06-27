Investor property listings on the way up

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

AS new listings added to the market in May sat 20% below the previous decade’s national monthly average, the gap between the broader market and investor behaviour is broadening.

According to CoreLogic Australia, May also saw the “months of supply” ration, which measures the amount of time it would take to deplete stock based on the current rate...

However, the gap between the overall listings trend and investor listings bought to the market over May are distinct, with investor listings only...

“This really signifies that investor selling activity is persisting in an environment where owner occupier selling decisions are waning,”...

“Overall sales volumes, while normalising around historic averages, could see a drop off amid a combination of...

Sydney, Melbourne and Perth even saw an increase in the previous decades average for investor listings...

The SA3 market of City and Inner South in Sydney, which has a historic 10-year average of 38% of new listings coming to market from...

“Historically, purchasing data shows the majority of buyers are owner-occupiers. And it’s entirely possible the increase in investment listings may lead to...

“This in itself presents some challenges for owner occupiers, who may be dissuaded from purchasing a former investment property because of...

Owen noted that with the current lack of supply, buyers have to opt for such investment properties, as they make up a large share of...

However, the share of investment listings is still not up to the highs of the mid-2021 record peak, which saw annual growth in the...

“It’s not clear exactly why investors are selling as individual circumstances would apply to each listing and without asking vendors directly...

Higher interest rates over the last year are likely a driving fact though, with CoreLogic estimating that mortgage costs on a...

“While rents have risen at a record pace over the past few years, they generally have not risen as much as mortgage costs on a new loan...

