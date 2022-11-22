La Dolce Vita, Italian town offering 30k Euros to move there

Pressice merged with the adjacent community of Acquarica in 2019 to create a larger town of 9,000 residents, and as a result the territory now has roughly one million euros more per year for several years in public funds that it intends to invest into revitalising the old district. Prospective buyers must take up residency in Presicce and purchase one of a selection of properties that were built before 1991 to qualify for the incentive, capped at 30,000 euros. House prices start at 500 euros per sqm. Settlements in Presicce emerged in the middle ages around a Saracen fortress built by monks, who dug crypts and underground olive mills for pirate raid survivors.