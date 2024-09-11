Melbourne apartment starts sink to 15-year low

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
MELBOURNE’S apartment market is extremely difficult, volatile, and uncertain, a new report says, and governments need to call in “emergency measures” to stimulate the market and...
As vacancies across Melbourne sit at just 1.56%, only 2,100 apartments were launched for sale to the market in FY24, according to Charter Keck Cramer’s latest State of the Market...
At the same time, the number of construction commencements decreased for the sixth consecutive year, with construction commencing on only 3,400 apartments...
Interest rate movements, changes to incentives and clarification of “prohibitive” taxes and charges, as well as the upcoming federal election, are the main metrics that will
Government needs to act immediately. I don’t think that they should even be waiting for the next budget set-up that will be announced next year. They need to basically put in...
They could change things like the C270 planning restrictions in the CBD, and allow greater height and greater density, and they could actually allow greater density...
Most importantly, really, when I look at the built-to-sell market, is the need to bring back local and foreign investors, and that is through stamp duty exemptions or...
And especially in Melbourne, they make up about 65% to 75% of pre-sales in these big apartment projects. You absolutely need those. Otherwise, we’re not going to get the volume of...
For the market to return to equilibrium, interest rates will need to stabilise and then, ultimately, be cut...
Build-to-rent “absolutely critical”
Temlett said the federal government could change concessions for the build-to-rent sector, which is “absolutely critical” to get supply mobilised in Melbourne...
It’s clarifying things like managed investment trust (MIT) concessions with build-to-rent. It’s actually going further than that and changing GST, for example, allowing developers to...
In June, the Greens and the Coalition teamed up to vote to split tax changes out of Labor’s build-to-rent bill, which would lower the MIT withholding tax for build-to-rent assets...
The Melbourne market has typically delivered around 13,400 apartments per annum over the last 10 years. Charter Keck Cramer’s projections suggest that over the next
Melbourne is the epicentre of build-to-rent in Australia. It has been for a while. That’s because land values are a little bit lower and rents are a little bit higher...
