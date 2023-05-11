New home construction remains at record low

RESEARCH
RISING interest rates will drag down new home sales and home commencements will slow “significantly” in the...
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics for March showed the overall value of new loan commitments for housing...
The value of total new owner-occupier loan commitments rose 5.5% to $16.0 billion, down 24.8% over 12 months, while new...
The number of new owner-occupier first home buyer loan commitments lifted 15.8% during the month after hitting...
“During the second half of 2020, first home buyer lending reflected the strength in demand for housing during the pandemic...
The value of new owner occupier housing loan refinances between lenders rose 3.9% to another record high of $14.2 billion in...
Meanwhile, lending for the purchase or construction of a new home remains at its lowest level in 15 years; stable in the...
“The last time so few loans were issued for the purchase or construction of a new home was in November 2008, when...
“This data confirms that ongoing and significant declines in new home sales will see new home commencements slow...
“There are very long lags in this cycle and the full impact of the RBA’s rate increases are still to fully hit the housing market...
The RBA board shocked the nation on Tuesday when it resumed its rate hike, lifting the official cash rate by...
Reardon said the weak lending figures of March will not be apparent in other economic indicators until 2024, when the...
“Given these long lags, the RBA shouldn’t be waiting to see unemployment rising before pausing the increase in the cash rate,”...
Lending for renovations and to owner occupiers and investors increased marginally compared to the previous month...
“This pick up in lending is likely to be short-lived as the weight of interest rate increases continues to constrain confidence,”...
