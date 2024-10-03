No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA

GENERAL NEWS
RESERVE Bank governor Michele Bullock warned that interest rates will remain on hold “for the time being” after the central bank kept rates on hold for a seventh meeting in a row...
The way we framed the discussion really was around what had changed since August, and what would we need to see to go either a raise in interest rates or a lowering in interest rates...
Trimmed mean annual inflation fell slightly to 3.9% in the June quarter, remaining stubbornly above than the RBA’s target range of between 2% and 3%. Labour market...
The board’s central projection is for household consumption growth to pick up in the second half of the year as the headwinds to income growth recede, but there is a risk that...
Overall, the hold decision could provide a boost to consumer sentiment, as more households firm up their opinion that rate hikes are over and the next move from the RBA will be...
That cut can’t come quickly enough for some Australians. Bullock warned earlier this month that some people may have to sell their homes as the nation grapples with...
The RBA estimates that around 5% of owner-occupiers with variable-rate loans are in a “particularly challenging situation” – that cohort’s combined total of essential spending and...
ANZ head of Australian economics Adam Boyton said the major lender’s view remained unchanged, and is expecting the first cut will be in February 2025, with the cash rate to...
Risks around the timing of the rate cut cycle currently appear skewed toward a later start. We do not expect the board to act on its tightening bias, which we judge to not be quite as...
Short of substantially higher unemployment, lower underlying inflation or a financial shock the RBA is likely to remain on hold in the next few months as it still sees too much excess...
Graham Cooke, head of consumer research at Finder, said many homeowners are holding out for a cash rate cut, and 40% of homeowners say they are struggling to pay their home loan...
The elevated interest rates are eating into household savings, which will lead to a jump in personal debt over the next 12 months, according to a Finder poll...
The value of home loans in arrears has risen for seven consecutive quarters, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority...
The United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, New Zealand and China are among other countries to have recently started cutting rates.
