NSW planning confusion adds to housing crisis

GENERAL NEWS

SWEEPING planning changes from the NSW government looking to boost supply in the face of a housing crisis has contributed to “confusion” in the state’s apartment market, and...

Charter Keck Cramer’s latest State of the Market shows the Sydney apartment development market remained subdued throughout FY24, with only 7,800 completions, in...

The slump comes as NSW embarks on a commitment to deliver 52,680 new dwellings per year until the end of FY29 as part of its obligation under the National Housing Accord...

We’re not on track to go anywhere close to meeting that over the next five years,” report author and Charter Keck Cramer director – research Brendan Woolley told...

The response from the NSW government has been quite significant. But I think they have created a fair bit of confusion in the market and it’s also created probably friction with...

Three key state planning policy initiatives are all being introduced as amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy (Housing) 2021 and include the Infill Affordable...

There’s probably a lack of cohesion between the different levels of government. The state government is bringing in substantial new planning changes, but there’s a lot of contributions...

On top of that, you have utilities per dwelling cost. You have additional state levies that keep being added. So, before you know it, you’ve got a really significant amount of contributions that...

It’s the feasibilities. The supply of materials has gone up 30% to 50% in the last three to four years. It’s the impost of the contributions. It’s all of these other factors. So...

The TOD was unveiled by the NSW government last year and would see zoning changes around 39 train stations to allow for more residential flat buildings of...

They’re seeing what these planning changes mean for their sites and then they’re re-evaluating all of that with a lot of changes and confusion and uncertainty in contributions...

Some of the feedback that I’ve had from developers in terms of affordable housing, for example, is that they’re being charged levies for affordable housing at all three levels of government...

Including build-to-rent apartments, FY24 produced only 8,400 apartments in Sydney, less than a quarter of the new annual supply target. Forecast completions over the...

However, Charter Keck Cramer expects the content of medium-density stock to “notably” increase now that stage one of the Low to Mid- Rise Housing amendment has come into...

