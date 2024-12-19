SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE
HOMELESSNESS services organisations have called on governments to increase social housing supply and boost services as the latest official data shows more people are...
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW)’s Specialist homelessness services annual report 2023-24 showed almost 280,1000 people have been...
Up to 163,000 clients of specialist homelessness services requested either short-, medium- or long-term accommodation in the past year, and up to one-third...
The data revealed amount of people seeking help as a result of housing affordability has increased a further 15.7% in the past year. Australians have had to deal with sky-high rents and...
We are failing people at every turn – more families, workers and older Australians are being pushed to breaking point by skyrocketing rents and a broken housing system...
We need an immediate injection of funding to stop the crisis from worsening. This is no longer a challenge for just the most vulnerable – working Australians and families are...
The newly released Australian Housing Monitor, the product of research by UNSW and University of Queensland in partnership with Homelessness Australia, showed worsening rental...
Homelessness Australia called on federal and state governments to deliver an emergency homelessness investment to stop people becoming homeless, Housing First programs to...
Homelessness NSW commended the NSW government’s $5.1 billion allocation to social housing in this year’s state budget, however said, “but this cannot be the sum total of our efforts...
Community housing provider organisation PowerHousing Australia recently unveiled its ambitious target of also making one in every 10 homes social or...
More than 39% of all people using homelessness services nationally have experienced family and domestic violence (FDV). Clients who had experienced FDV in 2023-24...
In Victoria, women aged between 20 and 39 are the main demographic seeking support. More than half (55%) of all women, young people, and children who visited specialist homelessness...
Women made up 58% of the 102,000 people across the state who sought homelessness support. The highest concentration of homelessness services visits were from women aged...
Across Australia, 28% of clients of homelessness services are First Nations Australians, reflecting continued disadvantage in the housing market.
______________________________