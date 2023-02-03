Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
THERE are currently over 640,000 Australian households whose housing needs are not being met, and the number is...
The analysis, undertaken with the UNSW City Futures Research Centre, is based on 2021 Census data and shows around...
These Australians were either experiencing homelessness, in overcrowded homes or spending over 30% of their income on rent.
However we will need to muster additional investment from all levels of Government and superannuation funds to...
The worst-affected area in Sydney were the south west region, taking in Fairfield and Liverpool, with ...
The overall pattern in Sydney was a slight increase in unmet need, mostly tracking with population increase...
Melbourne’s west is the worst-affected part of Victoria, where 6.9% or more than 20,000 households, are not...
“Victoria has the lowest proportion of social housing in the country. We urgently need governments to provide a clear...
Jess Pomeroy CHIA Victoria acting CEO
The Victorian Government can help achieve this by spending $6 billion on 20,000 social homes over the next decade.
“It can also leave a 2026 Commonwealth Games legacy by working with not-for-profit community housing organisations to...
Australia is playing catch up when it comes to providing social housing. The nation’s social housing stock has plummeted to 4.2%, which is 2.9% below the OECD average.
Logan-Beaudesert led Queensland locations with the highest rate of households whose needs are not being met, with...
In Western Australia, the worst affected local government area is Wiluna, where 47.5%, or 100 households, are not appropriately housed.
The growing northern suburbs of Adelaide are the worst impacted area in the state, with 6.3% of households not having adequate housing.
