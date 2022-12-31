Qld and Vic deliver additional 6k homes for social housing

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
QUEENSLAND and Victoria are each ending the year by hitting a social housing milestone.
The Queensland state government has commenced its 5,000th social home, with two new projects launching in...
The developments will comprise 16 new homes including units and duplexes in two location in Rasmussen and...
The housing will assist First Nations women and children with applications on the social housing register.
“Our almost $4 billion for social and affordable housing is the largest concentrated investment in...
Leeanne Enoch, Minister for communities and housing.
“This investment means we are housing more vulnerable Queenslanders sooner. In fact, we will have ...
The state’s Quickstarts Qld program also reached the commencement of its 1,000th social home, putting the program on...
“The first year of Quickstarts Qld was focused on identifying areas of housing need in the state and suitable sites for construction of...
“This $7.79 million project will deliver housing to eligible people in the Sunshine Coast and support about...
The new 1,068 homes have been built for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and have been built in areas of high need...
“These homes have been built right across Victoria, helping break the cycle of homelessness and providing social housing...
The $469 million program was announced by the Andrews government in 2018, with construction starting in December 2019....
Australia is playing catch up when it comes to providing social housing. Recent data reveals the nation’s social housing stock has...
