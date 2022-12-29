Regional housing market continues to slow

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
AFTER a “regional renaissance” brought on by the global pandemic, property market conditions in Australia’s regions are...
According to the annual PropTrack Regional Report 2022, regional Australia is seeing slowing market conditions after house prices had...
Home prices across the regions have dropped 2.2% since their April peak this year, though are still holding strong compared to declines seen in the capital cities.
Likewise, home prices in the capitals have fallen 2.1% from the same time last year, while still sitting 24.4% up on pre-pandemic levels.
While in regional Australia, home prices are still sitting 6.5% up on their level a year ago and are up 46.6% on March 2020 levels.
“Throughout 2020 and 2021, we saw the pandemic, multiple lockdowns and...
Eleanor Creagh, report author, senior economist at PropTrack.
After two years driven by a shift in preferences towards lifestyle locations, with sea- and tree-changes trending...
“Housing markets in regional Australia thrived as people sought more space and more affordable homes. Remote working opportunities and...
“As public health restrictions have eased and interest rates have quickly risen, the boom has been replaced with slower growth and...
The number of potential buyers per listing in regional Australia has now dropped 22% from the peak recorded in January this year, though this is...
Stock in the regions is also limited, falling 37% from pre-pandemic levels, leaving far less choice for regional buyers...
The opposite is true in the capitals, with options expanding in Sydney and Melbourne, where total listings are...
While regional prices are forecast to continue to slow, amidst monetary tightening and lowered net migration...
“Regional markets are likely to continue to exhibit a slower pace of price falls compared to capital cities. They remain buoyed by...
“In addition, conditions remain tougher for regional buyers, with the number of properties listed for sale still well below...
