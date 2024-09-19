Residential property values decline across 30pc of suburbs

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Read more

ALMOST 30% of all suburbs across Australia’s capitals and regional areas saw a loss in housing values over the past three months, according to CoreLogic, with Melbourne and...

Read more

Melbourne (79.1%) and regional Victorian suburbs (73.8%) made up the majority of falls in the August quarter. Values also decreased across more than half of the suburbs in...

Read more

Perth, meanwhile, saw all 302 of its suburbs record a rise in prices, while 127 of the 146 locations across regional Western Australia posted a rise. Value increases across...

Read more

CoreLogic tracks prices across 3,655 suburbs across Australia. Nationally the portion of suburbs in quarterly decline was 29.2% in August, which has risen from 17.2% a year ago...

Read more

Over the past months, the pace of quarterly price growth overall has continued to ease, to 1.3% in the August quarter. This is down from 2.0% in the three months to April of this year...

Read more

Total listings supplies are now sitting about 30% above where they usually are for this time of year across Melbourne and about 40% above where they usually are for this time of...

Read more

And then additionally, we’ve also seen a healthier supply of new housing stocks and new properties being built across the state compared to some of your other states...

Read more

CoreLogic data showed that in Melbourne, declines were most concentrated in more affluent regions, with 100% of suburbs in the Mornington Peninsula recording decreasing values...

Read more

We’re expecting that through the spring selling season as we go into that busier listing period where there is more choice for buyers, especially if we don’t see a commensurate rise...

Read more

So they have been stronger, likely due to some people maybe trying to beat that spring selling season and also maybe people who had held off selling during that downturn, during the rate...

Read more

We also might be seeing some more motivated sellers. So maybe more households that haven’t been able to keep up with the high interest rate environment for as long as we sort of...

Read more

For any households out there that are motivated to sell because of those high interest rates, they’re likely going to see a fairly healthy capital growth in their property value...

Read more

The vendor discounting trend has compressed at the national level compared to last year. Sellers in Darwin continue to offer the largest discounts across the capitals, at...

Read more

Meanwhile, the time it takes to sell property has trended higher year-on-year. Properties are selling quicker than a year ago in Perth and Adelaide, with the median...

Related stories

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us:

Subscribe to our newsletter