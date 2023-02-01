Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market

RESEARCH
AUSTRALIA’S biggest owner of office towers, Dexus, believes the flight to quality among both tenants and...
In its Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review, Dexus’ research shows total returns for premium office have exceeded secondary in...
“In challenging conditions, prime office is likely to outperform secondary over the next few years, given both occupiers and..."
Peter Studley, Dexus head of research
“The main drivers of the flight to quality are competition for talent in a tight labour market, increased employer focus on..."
Owners and businesses are still sorting through their real estate requirements. Property Council data shows late-year office occupancy had...
“The office workforce is spending a larger share of its week working from home. However, it appears that most office workers still spend more...
“Corporates are increasingly settling on a hybrid approach to working however, there are still few examples of what a modern hybrid office looks like...
Rising face rents have been supported by higher incentives, while pockets of rent growth have been seen in...
Dexus said vacancy rates are likely to remain elevated over the next few years given the existing supply pipeline completes in a climate of...
“The flight to quality is occurring across office, retail and industrial investments and is expected to lead to higher quality portfolios outperforming in the year ahead.”
Dexis expects independent valuations to show a decrease of around $322 million, or 1.9%, on the value of its portfolio for...
“While the macroeconomic environment is uncertain, vacancy is tight, supply is constrained and customer demand remains solid across the markets.
Dexus said the healthcare sector is likely to benefit from increasing investment in life sciences research and pent-up demand from delayed elective surgeries.
______________________________