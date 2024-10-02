Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
GOVERNMENTS understanding of housing affordability as a relationship between housing costs and household income is too narrow, and is neglecting measures that impact lifestyle...
The research, Measuring housing affordability: Scoping the real cost of housing, undertaken for AHURI by researchers from Curtin University, examines the relationship between...
We concentrate almost entirely on the affordability of the dwelling, and we’re not spending enough time thinking about its actual condition and the impact of poor condition or poor quality housing...
My view has always been that an affordable house is often a crap house. It’s cheap for a reason, and that may be because of its poor quality. It may be because of its poor location...
The report said there is a “strong” need to increase the minimum standard of housing across the continuum in order to improve household living conditions and address the...
We could be doing a lot more to have country-wide minimum standards to ensure high quality housing for renters, for example, and both public and private,” Rowley said...
Energy-efficiency measures are of particular importance. Three types of energy-related hardship are identified: being unable to pay energy bills, rationing energy to the...
What we need to be doing is looking at, particularly on the energy side, is, what is realistic expenditure for a household to ensure that they have a minimum standard of comfort? And...
Immediately, those renters are disadvantaged in terms of their energy costs, and there are very few incentives for landlords to install solar panels because it consumes the...
Similar to the now-concluded National Rental Affordability Scheme, the Tasmania Private Rental Incentives program is illustrative, where participating landlords receive an...
Mental health and wellbeing was also considered by the research, and highlighted the importance of good quality housing...
So, housing condition is a far greater driver of poor wellbeing outcomes than affordability. Households can adjust to a certain extent to affordability, but you can’t adjust to...
To address locational and transportation disadvantage, planning incentives could encourage delivering affordable housing through the likes of density bonuses...
Private sector development of affordable housing can be mitigated through policy intervention addressing increased planning certainty, cost issues, including taxes...
