Skill migration will sustain house prices recovery

A RECORD migrant intake will put Australia’s housing prices firmly on the recovery path in FY24, with house prices in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth set to reach record highs.
According to Domain’s Forecast Report, the market will be in a “well-established, steady” recovery with Sydney clearly out in front...
Domain chief of research and economics, Nicola Powell, said population pressures will lead the charge in factors driving housing demand and property prices higher...
“Australia has seen an exponential increase in temporary and permanent migration since the international border reopened in...
Australia is expected to welcome 400,000 people this year in net terms, driven by students coming into the country after the removal of COVID...
“When you combine this with unprecedented headwinds in the construction industry and unseasonably weak listings...
“While prices are expected to rise, affordability will contain the pace of growth, as the likes of rapidly rising interest rates and ongoing mortgage...
Mortgage holders were facing the worst housing affordability since September 2008 by the end of the March quarter – before the...
RBA governor Philip Lowe last year sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the...
According to Domain, Hobart (3-5%) and Adelaide (2-5%) will lead house price growth in FY24, followed by Canberra...
Melbourne house prices, meanwhile, will remain relatively stable over the next financial year, growing from 0% to 2%, and will remain lower than the...
Unit prices in Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart could also have recovered from last year’s downturn by the end of FY24, with expected steady gains of...
Sydney will lead growth in the unit market as well (2-5%), although still below the December 2021 peak, with Perth (1-3%) expecting modest growth...
Domain expects house and unit prices across the regions to increase modestly over the coming financial year, with house prices expected to outperform units.
Modest growth for regions
Migration policies in the past have pushed migrants towards regional areas with migrants willing to live in regional areas as they are...
“That being said, with housing affordability remaining a significant barrier in our largest capital cities, demand will likely remain from...
