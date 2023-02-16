Smaller homes and more expensive

GENERAL NEWS
HOME blocks in the larger capitals shrank by 13% over the past decade, while population growth, urban density increases and...
Sydney is by far the most expensive market in the country, with its relatively smaller 574 sqm average blocks costing $2,466 per sqm, according to...
That’s 36% more than second-placed Melbourne, at $1,811, and which has an average block size of 540 sqm. Only Perth (503 sqm) has smaller blocks.
Buyers will find greater value for money in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, each at around $1,200 per sqm – roughly half the price of Sydney.
The cheapest blocks are in Darwin, at $737 per sqm, and at 806 sqm they’re also the largest in the country. Hobart (655 sqm) attracts...
“Shrinking block sizes should help to slow the growth in house prices, as the cost of land is the major component in a purchase. However...
Nicola Powell, Domain chief of research and economics.
By suburb, inner eastern Sydney suburb Paddington is the most expensive locale in the country, with blocks commanding a whopping $25,755 per sqm for an average 125 sqm block...
Kent Town ($8,937 per sqm) is Adelaide’s dearest, and ranked 65th overall. Cottesloe ($7,260) leads Perth, Battery Point ($6,599) heads Hobart...
Powell said many cities’ development – particularly in places like Sydney – is lagging behind the influx of new residents and will only continue to increase prices.
“Policy change, land release and property tax reform is needed to see a drastic change in price per sqm affordability to improve,”
The city fringes offer a much cheaper price per sqm, and Powell said that with more jobs moving to commercial hubs such as ...
“Having multi-region cities will help to distribute wealth across a larger area and provide equal access to education, healthcare and...
In NSW, while metro Sydney blocks increased by 25% in cost per sqm, blocks in border town Albury shot up by 72%, and on the...
The cost of metro Melbourne blocks per sqm has increased by 11%, while there were up by 56% in Gippsland – South West, 50% in Ballarat and...
Maroochy led Queensland cost increases, with blocks up 68% per sqm, followed closely by Caboolture (66%). Next were Caloundra (58%), Noosa, Bribie – Beachmere...
