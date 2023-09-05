Social housing boost in regional Vic

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

THE Victorian government has allocated more than $17 million to build 55 new social homes across the state’s regions, adding much needed supply to Victoria’s social housing stock.

Read more

The investment is part of the government’s Social Housing Growth Fund, a program set up to provide housing and a stable foundation for thousands of...

Read more

The grants will deliver social and affordable housing in regional Victoria, in response to rising populations in Victoria’s growth...

Read more

The funding is part of the government’s $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, with $1.25 billion dedicated to regional Victoria...

Read more

Read more

“The Big Housing Build is a historic investment in housing and a historic investment in regional Victoria – these projects give more people a place to...

Read more

“We know there’s demand for social and affordable housing in regional Victoria and that’s why we’re getting on with the job and delivering these new homes.”...

Read more

Victoria saw a 5.3% increase in the use of homelessness services between December and March, according to Homelessness Australia...

Read more

While the latest data from Council to Homeless Persons revealed Victoria has the lowest social housing stock in the country by a significant margin...

Read more

This latest round of funding will be spread across seven local government areas, with nine new housing projects to be built across Wodonga, Latrobe, Mildura...

Read more

The project sites have been chosen because they have the most critical demand and are close to services residents will need, with work to...

Read more

Read more

With the Bendigo site being delivered in a partnership between the government and Haven Foundation to provide long-term social housing and support services for people with mental health...

Read more

Read more

“As Bendigo continues to grow, we need more social and affordable housing where people want to live – that’s why we’re delivering more homes in...

Read more

“This housing is crucial to Bendigo – it will help local people get into safe and comfortable housing and get back on their feet,”...

Read more

The funding comes after $219 million and 683 new homes invested in regional social housing projects in 2022 by the state government...

Read more

With the state government announcing it would put the $1 billion towards delivering 1,300 new homes across the state’s regions in the wake of...

Read more

Our Website

Related stories

Twitter

in

______________________________

Connect with us:

Subscribe to our newsletter