Social housing boost in regional Vic

COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING
THE Victorian government has allocated more than $17 million to build 55 new social homes across the state’s regions, adding much needed supply to Victoria’s social housing stock.
The investment is part of the government’s Social Housing Growth Fund, a program set up to provide housing and a stable foundation for thousands of...
The grants will deliver social and affordable housing in regional Victoria, in response to rising populations in Victoria’s growth...
The funding is part of the government’s $5.3 billion Big Housing Build, with $1.25 billion dedicated to regional Victoria...
“We know there’s demand for social and affordable housing in regional Victoria and that’s why we’re getting on with the job and delivering these new homes.”...
Victoria saw a 5.3% increase in the use of homelessness services between December and March, according to Homelessness Australia...
While the latest data from Council to Homeless Persons revealed Victoria has the lowest social housing stock in the country by a significant margin...
This latest round of funding will be spread across seven local government areas, with nine new housing projects to be built across Wodonga, Latrobe, Mildura...
The project sites have been chosen because they have the most critical demand and are close to services residents will need, with work to...
“This housing is crucial to Bendigo – it will help local people get into safe and comfortable housing and get back on their feet,”...
The funding comes after $219 million and 683 new homes invested in regional social housing projects in 2022 by the state government...
With the state government announcing it would put the $1 billion towards delivering 1,300 new homes across the state’s regions in the wake of...
