The mortgage belt suburbs highly exposed to loan expiry

HOUSEHOLDS in the outer suburbs across all major cities will hardest hit when they refinance their fixed-term home loans expiring this year.
According to new research from CoreLogic Australia, the outer regions of all major cities will be hit hardest by ongoing rate rises...
With interest rates rising again over June, CoreLogic anticipates that around 350 basis points of the 400 basis point increase to the rate so far...
For a mortgage of $750,000, this will look like an increase in monthly home loan repayments of around $1,550 each month...
Of the top 25 SA3 regional boundaries with the highest number of mortgaged households, nine are in Melbourne, five in...
According to data from the 2021 Census, Wyndham in Melbourne has the highest number of mortgaged owner occupiers at...
“For markets in the capital city regions, there is an average distance to the city centre of about 34 km, ranging from Stirling in...
“As of the 2021 Census, median weekly household incomes across these markets had a sizable range, from $2,722 per week across...
Owen noted capital growth trends in these markets are crucial to the financial stability in the housing market...
“This is because in the event of a ‘forced sale’, growth in home values allows a seller to come away with some capital gain, or...
In these high mortgage volume markets, capital growth since 2021 has averaged 3.1%, way above the national housing market growth of...
“There is also a lot of nuance to consider across these markets that is not currently captured in census data. These include the size and...
mortgages include inner city areas, and mining towns, and will presumably carry their own risk of investment loans.
“At this stage, most markets with a high volume of owner occupier mortgages do not exhibit capital growth trends that are alarmingly out of...
