Three more interest rate hikes on the cards

AUSTRALIAN homeowners need to embrace for higher mortgage costs with NAB economists warning the Reserve Bank of Australia will...

A note from NAB economists said the major lender now sees the RBA lifting rates from 3.35% currently to a peak of 4.1% in May, including 25 basis...

NAB had previously tipped a peak of 3.6% in this current cycle, but has upped its forecast following the RBA’s unexpectedly “hawkish” comments last week...

“Taken together, last week’s post-meeting statement and the SoMP project a more hawkish approach by the RBA than suggested by...

“Importantly, the RBA’s updated set of forecasts revised up the inflation track in the near-term and the bank continues to see inflation only declining to...

According to RateCity, the average mortgage holder could end up paying a total of $1,135 extra in monthly repayments since the start of...

NAB economists noted the RBA’s GDP forecasts see growth of 1.5% over each of the next two years and while unemployment is expected to rise...

“Based on the RBA’s forecasts – which are conditioned on a cash rate peak of around 3.75% in early 2023 and an easing from early 2024...

NAB now expects consumption growth to slow sharply as 2023 progresses and likely fall slightly in real terms in the back end of the year...

The NAB economists said that while it is likely that headline inflation has peaked, a significant unknown for 2023 is how quickly inflation moderates.

“Such an approach would leave open the possibility of raising rates further later in the year if inflation did not moderate sufficiently.

Consumer confidence down  NAB internal transaction data suggests that nominal retail sales rose by 2.0% in January, and broader household consumption rose by a similar amount.

However, the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence measure dropped 5.5 points last week to 78.1 after...

Four of the five confidence subindices were down. “Current financial conditions” fell 4.9 points to just above its record low in late March of 2020...

Meanwhile, with NAB’s January Business Survey showed business conditions rebounding with a strong monthly readin...

