Tide has turned, rents starting to decline

The “tide has turned” for Australia’s rental market, with some locations starting to see rents fall, as more investors and different house formations help drive a rebalance of supply and...
Renters are still facing record high prices but new data from Domain reveals the lowest September quarter rental growth rate since 2019 for houses and 2020 for units...
For tenants, the outlook is much better than what we’ve seen over the last few years. Their choice is rising,” Domain’s chief of research and economics, Nicola Powell told...
We had seen the steepest and longest rental surge in Australia’s history. And what we have now found is that all capital cities have passed their peak rates of growth and they’re decelerating...
In the houses segment, Sydney recorded its weakest growth rate for a September quarter in four years, at 2.0%, with annual gains now at their lowest in almost three years. Weekly rents are...
Melbourne saw its weakest outcome for a September quarter since 2021 as weekly rents held at a record high of $580 per week, while Brisbane rents have declined for...
For units, Sydney rents remained steady over the September quarter for the first time this calendar year, holding at a record $720 per week. Melbourne rents remained steady for...
I think it’s important to note though, we still don’t have a balanced rental market,” Powell told Australian Property Journal...
We still have a landlord’s market across all of our capital cities. And what that means is the vacancy rate is below 2%. So it is quite unusual, the fact that we’ve got some cities...
Vacancy rates showed little or no movement over the quarter. Adelaide has the tightest market of the capitals (at just 0.4%), followed by Perth and Hobart (0.5% each) and Darwin (0.7%)...
One of the biggest shifts on the supply side has been a rise in investment activity. The value of investor loans has risen by 35% annually, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
I think investors are chasing capital growth, and they’re probably being activated as well by the increased likelihood of the RBA moving on interest rates – so they’re almost trying to...
Those affordability constraints are driving demographic shifts and a change in household formation. It’s prompting tenants to rent out a room, go into a house share, or intergenerational living in...
